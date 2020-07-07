10

3

Posted by haydn-an AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Fans react with excitement for the official ITZY light ring

AKP STAFF

On July 7th, the new design for ITZY's "lightstick" was revealed. Except, it was different from the preexisting lightstick designs of other idol groups. Instead of being a stick, ITZY's lightstick is a light ring.

This new light ring has an all-white design and made to be held like a Tambourine. It some with a wall hang cradle so that this light ring can also be used as a mood light. The light ring comes with various color spectrums and three light flicker options.

Here are the full specifics of the new ITZY light ring.

Lightsticks have been a part of the Kpop fandom ever since the first generation of idol groups. Back then, the fans used specific color balloons to cheer for their beloved idols. Now, the idol groups have designed light sticks that can be used in various events such as concerts for fans to cheer.

ITZY has taken a new level of the lightstick culture and greatly changed the design on it. Many fans are excited about the ITZY light ring and have already sold out the preorders on some sites.

Netizens are commenting about their excitement:

"Wow, the design is pretty."

"You can put it on your wrist if you get tired from holding it."

"What, what, so pretty."
"I guess JYPE has good ideas when it comes to things like this."

"At first I thought it was a fan or a dehumidifier lol."

"Looks lightweight and easy to bring around."

milamarte17-13 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

What is light ring? I don't understand

jin_sungmin2,900 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

This is a cool concept but is it their official "lightstick"? It doesn't have anything on it that signifies ITZY... You aren't going to bring the wall attachment to a concert.

