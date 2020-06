Here's a detailed teaser schedule of Weki Meki's upcoming 3rd mini album comeback, 'Hide and Seek'!

According to the teaser schedule below, official teasers for Weki Meki's new mini album kick off on June 2 with a mood teaser, followed by a series of concept photos, a tracklist, an album highlight medley, and more. The girls' full comeback is set for June 18 at 6 PM KST.



Can't wait!