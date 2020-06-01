IZ*ONE's Kim Min Ju to work alongside SF9's Chani & Stray Kids's Hyunjin as 'Music Core's new MC

According to media outlet reports on June 2, IZ*ONE's Kim Min Ju has been chosen as the newest female MC of MBC's 'Show! Music Core'!

Kim Min Ju will begin her new position on 'Show! Music Core' beginning on June 12, working alongside current hosts SF9's Chani and Stray Kids's Hyunjin. Previously this past weekend, former 'Music Core' host Gugudan's Mina bid farewell to the program after 2 years and 3 months. As 'Music Core' will not be airing this June 6 in light of Memorial Day in Korea, viewers will be able to watch new MC Kim Min Ju instated next weekend.

Meanwhile, Kim Min Ju's project group IZ*ONE is planning to make a come back later on June 15 with their 3rd mini album, 'Oneiric Diary'.