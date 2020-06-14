74

Posted by jennywill

V's 'Stigma' soars up in charts after he expresses disappointment at fan ranking of his songs

V's "Stigma" has shot up on charts.

During 'FM 06.13' on the 13th for their 7th anniversary, fans voted for the songs that they thought of when they thought about V. "Winter Bear", "Singularity", and "Sweet Night" ranked 1, 2, and 3, respectively, but "Stigma" ranked at #6. V said, "I practiced for 2 months to sing this song well."

After seeing his response, fans immediately brought up "Stigma" to #1 on Korea's trending on Twitter. It also ranked #22 in UK's iTunes Top Songs, the highest it's ever ranked in the UK since its release. It ranked #1 in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, and Kenya, and #41 in the overall Worldwide charts.

Which song is your favorite V song?

Zaneah_BTS2019
1 hour ago

Stigma is power! Kim Taehyung, you do your best in everything you do and the passion in your career.Keep it up ang stay strong!

5

kentrading
53 minutes ago

I cant choice but want to include Scenery and hug me , these songs all are composed Taehyung , love all these amazing songs

