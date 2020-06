[T/W: Stalking]

TWICE's Nayeon's stalker is back at it again. He said the following:

He implied that he will be back in Korea in July. Currently, JYP Entertainment and Nayeon have withdrawn their restraining orders against the stalker. However, JYP Entertainment has stated that the restraining order will come into effect once again if the stalker comes back to Korea.

Hopefully Nayeon stays safe.