Sunshine will not be joining Nature on stage for "Girls".

Their label n.CH Entertainment revealed, "Sunshine received a leg injury, so she won't be able to perform title song 'Girls'. She'll still be with them for promotions that are not on stage." Because of Sunshine's injury, Nature will perform "Girls" on stage as a 6-member group.

Nature is coming back with 'Nature World: Code M', the second part in the 'Nature World' project, on June 17th.