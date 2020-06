Jo Seung Youn (WOODZ) has dropped his teaser images for first solo mini-album 'EQUAL'.

He dyed his hair into a muted red, and went for a relaxed, natural mood for the teaser images. He's going to continue to release 3 more batches of teaser images after this first batch. WOODZ has composed, written, and produce the tracks on 'EQUAL', and he's ready to show his fans everything he's got.

'EQUAL' will drop at 6PM KST on the 29th.