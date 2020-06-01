E'LAST brings back the 'flower prince' look with their MV teaser for 'Swear'

E'LAST is bringing back the ever-popular 'flower prince' look with their MV teaser for their debut title track "Swear".

The rookie boy group has already garnered attention for their delicate visuals and fairytale-like concept, and their first MV teaser further proves that they have a unique concept bound to gain fans' attention! E'LAST also shows a short preview of a darker and more charismatic look towards the end of the teaser that shows that they're full of versatility as well.

Check out the teaser above! E'LAST debuts on June 9th with a debut album 'Day Dream'.