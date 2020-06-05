CRAVITY's Serim is next in concept photos for 'Cloud 9'

CRAVITY's Serim is next up in concept photos for 'Cloud 9'.



In the teaser images, Serim wears a white shirt as he smiles under a bright sun. CRAVITY are continuing with their debut EP album 'Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are', and after promoting their debut song "Break All the Rules", the rookie boy band will be returning with "Cloud 9"on June 17 KST.



