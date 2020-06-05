4

CRAVITY's Serim is next in concept photos for 'Cloud 9'

CRAVITY's Serim is next up in concept photos for 'Cloud 9'.

In the teaser images, Serim wears a white shirt as he smiles under a bright sun. CRAVITY are continuing with their debut EP album 'Season 1. Hideout: Remember Who We Are', and after promoting their debut song "Break All the Rules", the rookie boy band will be returning with "Cloud 9"on June 17 KST.

Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY!

