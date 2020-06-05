1

2

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 32 minutes ago

'Heart Signal 3' contestant Kim Kang Yeol apologizes for physical assault controversy

AKP STAFF

'Heart Signal 3' contestant Kim Kang Yeol has apologized for his physical assault controversy.

On June 5, reports revealed a male cast member of 'Heart Signal 3' was fined for physically assaulting a woman in the past. The alleged victim told media outlets, "In early January of 2017, I was assaulted by one of the 'Heart Signal 3' contestants at a bar in Gangnam, Seoul."

Kim Kang Yeol then confirmed he was the contestant in question, writing on Instagram, "Firstly, I bow my head to the victim and apologize. At the time, my group and the other party had an argument at a drinking party, and it happened in the process of stopping them. My acquaintances and the other party were all women, and there was a physical conflict with each other. At the time, I was too eager to protect my girlfriend, and I made a mistake in the moment when I tried to separate them."

He further revealed that he apologized at the time as well, but the victim wanted to take legal action. Kim Kang Yeol concluded, "It was 4 years ago, and I'm trying to live without repeating the same mistakes. These were also my own actions, and I'm deeply regretting and reflecting on myself again. I will contact the reporter and find ways to apologize to the victim once again."

In other news, a male cast member from 'Heart Signal 3' previously made headlines for his alleged connection to Seungri's 'Burning Sun' club's representative director and Yoochun's ex-fiancee Hwang Hana.

  1. misc.
  2. HEART SIGNAL
0

Ohboy6910,788 pts 9 minutes ago
9 minutes ago

Seeing that he got fined it's pretty obvious he went overboard with the "protection" (if that's even true).

-1

lolzzzz527 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

So a fight broke out at a bar. He protected his gf. A woman got hurt when he did that. I see nothing wrong here. I mean would beat anyone up if they would hurt my gf. I give everyone equal treatment

