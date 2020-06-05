Actress Lee Si Young and husband make headlines for capital gains from building sales

Actress Lee Si Young and her husband have made headlines for the capital gains they made from building sales.



On June 5, reports revealed Lee Si Young and her husband sold two buildings previously owned by them separately in the Seongsu-dong neighborhood of Seoul. It's reported they sold both buildings at the same time, earning 4.075 billion Won ($3,377,972.88 USD) in capital gains after 4 years.



The actress sold a small building in Seongsu-dong for 4.3 billion Won this past January, and the purchase was finalized this month for 4.3 billion Won ($3,564,486.72 USD). Her husband also sold a building, which he purchased in April of 2018, in the same area for 3.7 billion Won ($3,066,622.16 USD). Both buildings were bought by former SK Wyverns and Hanhwa Eagles manager and director Kim Sung Keun.



An insider revealed, "The building owned by Lee Si Young's husband was less valuable than the building owned by Lee Si Young near the side of the road, but it had a synergistic effect thanks to the tie-up sale."



Lee Si Young married restaurant businessman Cho Seung Hyun in September 2017, and they're parents to a son.

