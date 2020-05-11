25

14

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Yoochun says he wants to earn the public's forgiveness on 'Rumor Has It'

AKP STAFF

Yoochun apologized again to the public for his scandals on the May 11th broadcast of Channel A's 'Rumor Has It'. 

The former TVXQ member talked about why he decided to return to the spotlight after promising to retire due to his drug scandal in April of 2019. After receiving a probation sentence in July of 2019, Yoochun opened his Instagram account shortly after and started his personal fan club, resulting in more controversy. 

During the interview, Yoochun stated that he "wanted to apologize to the public and have some time to earn their forgiveness. I needed courage for that and I spent a lot of time in concern, unable to gather up the courage. But by chance, 'Rumor Has It' decide to cover me in a broadcast, so I made a decision after thinking a lot." Yoochun teared up and continued, saying: "I keep thinking if I should act this way or say something in front of the public. I'm trying to be careful with every word I say."

Regarding the negative press aimed towards his return to the entertainment industry, Yoochun stated: "I think it's justified. This is something I must bear. I don't know if I can ever come back from the criticism or how long it'll take. I think it would be immature of me to ask for forgiveness."

 

  1. Yoochun
5 1,824 Share 64% Upvoted

6

FlutterFly-79 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

If the public has to choose, tell me that they can't be truly naive to believe yoochun? He apologized over and over sure but he also denied he did drugs over and over, at the press conference and when he was being interrogated. I think he said he was going to cooperate. If lying is cooperating I cooperated wrong.

Share

1 more reply

0

minalee88-18 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

Just because he has some idiots of fans who are still following him and willing to support him even after his rape scandals, does he think the whole world or public as stupid as his idiots ? I will never forget how he acted up in the press conference and turned out all lies. Even now Im sure he is only lying nothing genuine in his talk all I get is that he wants to comeback and milk his idiots even after claiming he has no intentions to comeback just few days ago. A shameless liar. I hope those 5 girls he raped will find some justice one day he sure lied about not raping them too

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

RM (Rap Monster)
Times RM proved his high IQ of 148
59 minutes ago   1   3,027
RM (Rap Monster)
Times RM proved his high IQ of 148
59 minutes ago   1   3,027
RM (Rap Monster)
Times RM proved his high IQ of 148
59 minutes ago   1   3,027
Roy Kim
Roy Kim to enlist to the marines this year
21 hours ago   19   11,341
Roy Kim
Roy Kim confirms enlistment date in June
18 hours ago   10   2,519

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND