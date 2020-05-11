Yoochun says he wants to earn the public's forgiveness on 'Rumor Has It'

Yoochun apologized again to the public for his scandals on the May 11th broadcast of Channel A's 'Rumor Has It'.

The former TVXQ member talked about why he decided to return to the spotlight after promising to retire due to his drug scandal in April of 2019. After receiving a probation sentence in July of 2019, Yoochun opened his Instagram account shortly after and started his personal fan club, resulting in more controversy.



During the interview, Yoochun stated that he "wanted to apologize to the public and have some time to earn their forgiveness. I needed courage for that and I spent a lot of time in concern, unable to gather up the courage. But by chance, 'Rumor Has It' decide to cover me in a broadcast, so I made a decision after thinking a lot." Yoochun teared up and continued, saying: "I keep thinking if I should act this way or say something in front of the public. I'm trying to be careful with every word I say."



Regarding the negative press aimed towards his return to the entertainment industry, Yoochun stated: "I think it's justified. This is something I must bear. I don't know if I can ever come back from the criticism or how long it'll take. I think it would be immature of me to ask for forgiveness."



