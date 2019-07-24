Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

21

5

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Yoochun opens a personal Instagram account + netizens show no mercy

Netizens have found out that Yoochun has a personal Instagram account.


It seems like he's been quietly sharing his life on social media to his fans since the beginning of July, uploading pictures his dog and the food he's eaten. His bio states that he is a "Life Traveler". The only person he's following is his brother, Park Yoo Hwan. As would be expected, commenting is not allowed on his photos. 

Yoochun was previously sentenced to 2 years of probation and a fine after he was arrested and investigated for drug abuse. Netizens are showing him no mercy, saying: 

"LOL the audacity."

"What an amazing mental state he has."

" Him saying 'I never took drugs' is 2019's biggest joke."

"I feel like he should be sent to a mental hospital."

"Life traveler? What bulls***."

Do you think netizens are right to be angry? 

iSsopep691 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

What's wrong with having an instagram account? Yoochun has been punished and it's time to move on, he's trying to live his life and he has right to do it. Just because knetz are full of hypocrisy and think that idols should be buried under the ground when they are involved in some scandals doesn't mean it's right. Knetz are a state of mind, bunch of jealous, nasty ppl that achieved nothing and their only job is to write hateful comments.

JGluiza224 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

What in the hell is a Life Traveler? 😂

