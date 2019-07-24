Yoochun opens a personal Instagram account + netizens show no mercy

Netizens have found out that Yoochun has a personal Instagram account.



It seems like he's been quietly sharing his life on social media to his fans since the beginning of July, uploading pictures his dog and the food he's eaten. His bio states that he is a "Life Traveler". The only person he's following is his brother, Park Yoo Hwan. As would be expected, commenting is not allowed on his photos.





Yoochun was previously sentenced to 2 years of probation and a fine after he was arrested and investigated for drug abuse. Netizens are showing him no mercy, saying:

"LOL the audacity."

"What an amazing mental state he has."

" Him saying 'I never took drugs' is 2019's biggest joke."

"I feel like he should be sent to a mental hospital."

"Life traveler? What bulls***."

