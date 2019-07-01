Yoochun sentenced to 2 years of probation + fined ~ 1,200 USD for illegal drug use

According to media reports on July 2, singer/actor Park Yoochun (33) has been sentenced the following for his violation of illegal drug use laws.

Yoochun will be fined an amount of 1.4 million KRW (~ 1,200 USD), as well as 10 months in prison if he violates any additional laws within a 2-year probation period. The star was sentenced the above with consideration of his previously blank criminal record.

Earlier this year, Yoochun was accused of purchasing approximately 1.5g of methamphetamine along with ex-fiancée Hwang Hana, then using the illegal drug over a course of 7 different sessions. Yoochun will likely not appeal the court's 1st decision regarding his sentence.