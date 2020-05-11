Big Hit Entertainment announces executive restructuring

(L to R) Bang Si Hyuk, Lenzo Yoon, Park Ji Won

On May 11, Big Hit Entertainment announced that they would be restructuring their upper management.

At the general shareholders meeting on April 20, Big Hit Entertainment founder Bang Si Hyuk was elected as the chairman of the board and the representative director. He will lead the decision making on the business side and maintain his role as producer, producing and leading the creative side of Big Hit Labels.

The major Kpop label has also appointed Park Ji Won with the title of HQ CEO. He is the former CEO of Nexon Korea and will be in charge of Big Hit's headquarters and management. Co-CEO Lenzo Yoon was appointed the title "Global CEO" and he is in charge of expanding the label into various markets globally.

Big Hit Entertainment also recently opened their 'Big Hit America" offices in the United States which Yoon will be working from. He will focus on partnerships and working with the top companies in the United States.