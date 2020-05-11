Times RM proved his high IQ of 148

During the university entrance exams in 2015, BTS' RM scored in the top 1% and recorded an IQ score of 148 which is in the top 0.1% of the world population. Having an IQ of 148 is an incredible feat and something that is quite rare. BTS’ RM shows that he is not only musically talented but also a gifted individual overall. Check out some of the moments that highlight his genius aspects!

1. When RM solved the brain teaser

In this episode of ‘Problematic Man,’ the cast was presented with a complex brain teaser. An explorer hoping to cross the desert in six days had to determine the number of people to take on his journey — each person in his crew could carry four days worth of food. While the cast struggled to answer the question correctly, RM was able to explain his answer effortlessly.

2. When RM solved the puzzle

Suga presented BTS’ very own quiz show back in 2015 in which all members competed against each other to solve various puzzles. It wasn’t too surprising when RM aced the game by solving the given problem within seconds, leaving his members in astonishment.

3. When RM revealed his grades

When BTS made an appearance on ‘Beatles Code,’ RM revealed that he placed within the top 1.3% of students in the nation on his high school exams for language, mathematics, foreign language, and social studies. In addition, the hosts stated that he mastered English as a middle school student.

4. When RM made a speech at the UN

With the goal of bettering the world through music and raising money for UNICEF’s #ENDviolence project, BTS partnered with the organization on the LOVE MYSELF campaign in 2017. Just a year later, they were invited to speak at the United Nations for the launch of Generation Unlimited. RM’s intellectual speech made headlines worldwide.

5. When RM guessed the capital

In an episode of ‘Run! BTS,’ the BTS members played a quiz game in which they tried to guess the capital cities of various European countries. When RM answered incorrectly, everyone was shocked — that is, until they realized he named the capital of Austria in the official German language rather than with Korean pronunciation!

6. When RM revealed the hidden meanings

RM had fans’ jaws dropping in his V Live, in which he spilled the details behind the themes and messages of BTS’ EP ‘Map of the Soul: Persona’ and his solo track “Intro: Persona.” All of the hidden meanings and the embedded details showed how smart RM truly is.