NU'EST dropped another set of captivating new teaser images for their upcoming eighth mini-album 'The Nocturne' ahead of its release on May 11 at 6 PM KST.



Ren and Baekho unveiled soft and dreamy teaser photos on May 2 and 3 at midnight KST respectively. In this set of teaser images, two members are showing off the contrasting charms compared to the charismatic prior releases, piquing fans’ interest further.

Check out the images below! Are you ready for NU'EST's comeback?