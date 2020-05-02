A malicious commenter shares experience being sued by SM Entertainment

A Twitter user shared his experience being sued for tweeting malicious tweets about an artist under SM Entertainment.



On May 2, the anonymous user started off with "I'm writing to Na Jae Min's antis who are hiding behind the anonymity on Twitter. SM is really good at suing these types of accounts. I can say this with confidence from my experience. The company sued me over tweets from 2017 and 18 without a settlement. "

He continued, "So I never really issued an apology, which in turn made fans unaware of SM taking legal actions against malicious commenters. It took me 9 months to receive a statement. They first call you to let you know. Twitter is very cooperative in these cases so that you can't sue an anonymous Twitter user is definitely false information. The reason I'm sharing my experience is to warn off young users from making the same mistake that I did. I was in high school when SM sued me. I thought I was just stating my opinions based on solid facts when I wrote those tweets. I had to go through a living hell. Now that I realize 95% of the tweets I wrote were based on false information, I'm deeply regretting my act and am now seeing a psychiatrist. I know the artist was hurt more and I understand your resentment towards me. But I just wanted to share my experience to warn others."





나재민 알계들 서치 걸리라고 씀



최애를 패고 뭐고 상관없는데 에스엠은 알계고소 진행 정말 잘하는회사임 본인(=나)이 경험자이기때문에 적당히 하고 끝내는게 좋음... 17년 18년 모두 몰아서 고소했으며 본인은 합의없이 진행되어 인터넷에 사과문을 올린적이없고 그래서 팬들은 에스엠이 — ㅇㅇ (@VAzyyo5d9kI6tbw) May 2, 2020



