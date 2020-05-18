5

Kim Jae Hwan chosen as the sole MC for 'Sing Stay 2'

Kim Jae Hwan will be the sole MC for 'Sing Stay 2'.

'Sing Stay' is a music live show where talented idol musicians come visit a guest house to talk about their music and perform live. In the first season, Zion.T10cmYounhaCIXAB6IX's Daehwi, and Kim Jae Hwan himself were guests. 

Kim Jae Hwan will be using his experience in the first season to open up guests to honest, refreshing talk about their music. He'll also have real-time communications with viewers through the Seezn app. 'Sing Stay 2' will be released in mid-June through KT Seezn.

