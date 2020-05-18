24

EXO's Xiumin and D.O, gugudan's Kim Se Jung, Yoon Ji Sung, and FT Island's Hongki appear in promo stills for 'Return' musical

Promotional images for upcoming military musical 'Return: The Promise of the Day' have been released.

The musical will star enlisted idols EXO's Xiumin and D.O, FT Island's Hongki, Yoon Ji Sung, and INFINITE's Sungyeol, actors Lee Jung Yul, Lee Gun Myung, Lee Jae Kyoon, Lee Chan Dong, and Kim Min Suk, and has also cast gugudan's Kim Se Jung, Yang Ji Won, and Lee Ji Hye in the lead female role. It will be commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean War.

In the released promotional photos, Xiumin, D.O, Hongki, Yoon Ji Sung, and Kim Se Jung are all seen in character as soldiers, presenting strong and brave charisma as they are seen in battle.

Meanwhile, 'Return: The Promise of the Day' is set to begin running from June 4 to July 12 at Olympic Park's Woori Art Hall in Seoul.

Check out the images below!



  1. Hongki
  2. Kim Se Jung
Minseok and Kuyngsoo together again and Hongki. I miss you all

I seriously don't understand how they're supposed to be serving in the military, but their acting in plays? What's the point of sending them off to train and then serve and protect their country if they're slacking off? No other country does this.

