TOO is making their presence known.

The boys from the 'World Klass' is currently on 'Road to Kingdom', and it looks like they're impressing viewers because their debut mini-album 'Reason for Being' became #1 on the Hanteo Global Rankings chart on both the 16th and the 17th.

When then mini-album was first released, it also ranked within the top 10 in the iTunes K-pop Album Charts. Have you listened to 'Reason for Being' and title song "Magnolia" yet? You can check it out here.