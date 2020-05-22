Hara's brother Goo Ho In tears up as he states his mother hasn't contacted him once since demanding Hara's inheritance

NEWSPIM

Hara's older brother Goo Ho In teared up as he talked about his biological mother's actions at a press conference.

He appeared on May 22 at the National Assembly and stated: "When my sister was 9 and I was 11, she abandoned us and left. We didn't know what the word 'mom' meant. Although Hara was bright and hard-working on the outside, she was struggling and hurting inside while longing for love. Seeing her like that always hurt my heart."

He continued, saying: "Even though other family members tried to stop her, she tried to take pictures with celebrities at the funeral and acted in a way that cannot be understood. I was shocked when her lawyer contacted me and demanded half of Hara's assets. Our biological mother has yet to contact me even once." According to lawyer Noh Jong Uhn, Hara's mother has not attempted to make contact, and her lawyers sent a reply stating that the inheritance should be divided 50/50.



Goo Hoo In is in a heated legal battle with his biological mother who is currently trying to lay claim to Hara's assets despite abandoning her. He has since formed a movement for the 'Goo Hara Law' that prevents parents from taking the inheritance of children they abandoned. The 20th South Korean National Assembly's Legislative and Judicial Committee has stated that additional judgment is needed to pass the law when reviewing the petition on May 19th, failing to pass the law.

