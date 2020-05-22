Amber releases exclusive new single on Amazon Music titled 'The Light'

Amber has released an exclusive single on Amazon Music titled "The Light".

She is blossoming in her solo career as she works on new music. Released as a part of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the track can currently be heard on Amazon Music’s Asian American Mix playlist, which highlights new music from Asian American artists. Fans can also listen to an interview with Amber here, where she discusses her time working in Korea as an idol.

When asked about the song, Amber stated: “When I was writing ‘The Light,’ I was trying to learn to accept the things I couldn't control. No matter how dark things got, no matter how much I questioned everything, I knew I had to keep moving forward. I knew that if I kept bringing myself down, I would be the reason why I ‘stopped.’ We aren't alone in this battle of the unknown. As I am constantly reminded that I have a reason to not give up, I wanted to share this song with everyone, especially in this time when we all need to be there for one another.”

Check out the song below!