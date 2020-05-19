'Hara-law' submitted by the late Hara's older brother fails to pass during national assembly legislative meeting

On May 19, members of the 20th South Korean National Assembly's Legislative and Judicial Committee held its final meeting to discuss judicial bills and clauses before the instatement of a new office, later this year.

On this day, the committee concluded that "additional judgment is required" for a total of 5 new bills on the agenda, which included the 'Hara-law' previously submitted by the late singer Hara's older brother.

While the 'Hara-law' was not entirely turned down by the legislature during this meeting, the committee's conclusion suggests that the bill will require additional evaluation of South Korea's current laws regarding family inheritances. However, due to the fact that the 20th National Assembly will no longer be in office after this committee meeting on May 19, it could be quite a while before additional movements to pass the 'Hara-law' take place.

Meanwhile, the 'Hara-law' submitted by the late Hara's older brother demands reevaluation of current laws which only allow direct family members to claim a deceased individual's inheritance, unless in extreme circumstances such as if the direct family member is responsible for murdering the deceased.

Back in March of this year, the late Hara's older brother filed a lawsuit against his and Hara's mother, who abandoned the family 20 years ago but showed up to claim 50% of Hara's inheritance after her death.

