12

5

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Hara-law' submitted by the late Hara's older brother fails to pass during national assembly legislative meeting

AKP STAFF

On May 19, members of the 20th South Korean National Assembly's Legislative and Judicial Committee held its final meeting to discuss judicial bills and clauses before the instatement of a new office, later this year. 

On this day, the committee concluded that "additional judgment is required" for a total of 5 new bills on the agenda, which included the 'Hara-law' previously submitted by the late singer Hara's older brother. 

While the 'Hara-law' was not entirely turned down by the legislature during this meeting, the committee's conclusion suggests that the bill will require additional evaluation of South Korea's current laws regarding family inheritances. However, due to the fact that the 20th National Assembly will no longer be in office after this committee meeting on May 19, it could be quite a while before additional movements to pass the 'Hara-law' take place. 

Meanwhile, the 'Hara-law' submitted by the late Hara's older brother demands reevaluation of current laws which only allow direct family members to claim a deceased individual's inheritance, unless in extreme circumstances such as if the direct family member is responsible for murdering the deceased. 

Back in March of this year, the late Hara's older brother filed a lawsuit against his and Hara's mother, who abandoned the family 20 years ago but showed up to claim 50% of Hara's inheritance after her death. 

  1. Hara
5 5,469 Share 71% Upvoted

0

taichou_san1,290 pts 23 minutes ago 0
23 minutes ago

just how shameless the mother is show up after her daughter dead and wanna claim the inheritance...that so fucked up and im kinda piss off rn because if 20 years means she dont even raise her at all

Share

0

a_kpop_lover88 pts 60 minutes ago 0
60 minutes ago

i commend her brother he is protecting her even after shes not here anymore. I hope that he has the strength to carry on and not give up when things go difficult but for now at least its being passed and is being considered

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND