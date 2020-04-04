Late Hara's brother reveals their mother was asking celebrities for photos at Hara's funeral

Late idol star Hara's brother revealed their biological mother was asking celebrities for photos at Hara's funeral, and this enraged many people.



After MBC's 'True Story' uncovered issues surrounding Hara's passing, Hara's brother has shared his thoughts online. He wrote, "I'm writing after receiving many heartfelt messages. Some people might think I'm writing too frequently, but I ask for your understanding for the time being."

Back on March 3, Hara's brother filed a formal lawsuit against his and Hara's mother. Their birth-mother, who left the family when Hara was 9-years old, reportedly showed up 20-years later at Hara's funeral to claim her inheritance.



He continued, "It was reported that Hara attempted suicide once before, but actually it was multiple times. There were about 5 times where I had to come to Seoul abruptly after being informed that she attempted suicide. Each time, I did my best not to let the incident leak with the help of the label."





"I almost lost my mind when I heard she finally succeeded in her attempt. I can't put into words how angry I am and how much I am disappointed in our mother. I had to ask her to leave because she was trying to record our conversation at Hara's funeral. I later heard she was also asking celebrities around for pictures at her own daughter's funeral."



In related news, he started a petition for the act in order to protect the assets of children abandoned by their parents. The petition was started on March 18th and had 30 days to reach 100,000 signatures. The petition reached the 100,000 signature mark on April 3rd and thus will be evaluated by the National Assembly.