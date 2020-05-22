K-Pop fans are likely most familiar with one of YouTube's most-subscribed personalities, Wengie, for her involvement in a stunning cross-cultural collaboration with (G)I-DLE's Minnie. If you've been enjoying her budding pop career and YouTube content, the personality just announced the inaugural online anime and music event, "FutureCon".

FutureCon will be hosted by Wengie and include appearances from Kpop artists, A.C.E and AleXa. Additional notable appearances include m-flo, Ghastly, Michelle Phan, Ryan Higa, Melanie Fontana and Lindgren, mxmtoon, and many more.

Wengie herself said, “I’m thrilled to host this event that has never been done before at a time when the world needs laughter and hope!" Given May is the intersection of Mental Health Month as well as AAPI heritage month, the event will focus on both of those aspects heavily. Danny Lee, Wengie's music manager and founder of music management agency, ASIAN AGENT, remarked the event's penultimate purpose is to "create a safe place where fans from multiple interest categories can come together and celebrate their favorite aspects of these growing digital cultures."

The event is to feature 6 different distinctive focuses:

Anime - where artists and illustrators can draw, share, showcase, and chat about their favorite fandoms. Cosplay - Top cosplayers will unpack their process to educate about their most useful tips and tricks when getting ready for cosplay events and conventions. Gaming - Speakers will talk about their gaming experience, educate about the evolution of gaming, and offer some exclusive content! Music - DJs, bands, and A-Pop artists will perform and dress up for fun themed performances. Who knows? You might see some anime or cosplay crossover! Mental Health - Wengie will be interviewing artists and creators across industries to talk about the importance of good mental health and offer useful advice to those looking for helpful tricks. Contest - The event will feature an "Amateur Cosplay Contest"! Winners will receive prizes from Crunchyroll, Heavy Metal, Razer, and Senpai Squad.

This special live stream will be in collaboration with YouTube Music on Wednesday, May 27, starting at 6 PM PDT and all proceeds and donations will go to COVID-19 Solidarity fund for the World Health Organization.

To find out more information about programming and to receive updates on set times including additional line-up announcements, please visit www.futurecon.live. See you there!