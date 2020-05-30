11

3

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Cosmic Girls' Dayoung is a goddess among flowers for 'Neverland' teasers

AKP STAFF

Cosmic Girls' Dayoung is next up in the teaser images for 'Neverland'.

In the image teaser above, Dayoung is stunning among flowers. As previously reported, Cosmic Girls' upcoming eighth mini-album 'Neverland' includes a total of 6 tracks - the title track "Butterfly", "Hola", "Pantomime", "Where You Are", "Tra-La", and "Our Garden", which Seola participated in composing.

Cosmic Girls' 'Neverland' drops on June 9 KST. Are you looking forward to Cosmic Girls' comeback?

  1. Cosmic Girls
  2. Dayoung
0 318 Share 79% Upvoted
BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa
BLACKPINK reportedly coming back on June 12th
20 hours ago   20   43,109
Lee Hyori, Rain
Lee Hyori says she and Rain could've dated?
18 hours ago   32   31,066

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND