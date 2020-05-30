Cosmic Girls' Dayoung is a goddess among flowers for 'Neverland' teasers

Cosmic Girls' Dayoung is next up in the teaser images for 'Neverland'.



In the image teaser above, Dayoung is stunning among flowers. As previously reported, Cosmic Girls' upcoming eighth mini-album 'Neverland' includes a total of 6 tracks - the title track "Butterfly", "Hola", "Pantomime", "Where You Are", "Tra-La", and "Our Garden", which Seola participated in composing.



Cosmic Girls' 'Neverland' drops on June 9 KST. Are you looking forward to Cosmic Girls' comeback?

