GOT7 has hit a new milestone with their "Hard Carry" MV.

The MV, originally released back in September 2016, has now joined GOT7's other MV such as "Just Right" (320M+), "If You Do" (177M+), "Never Ever" (168M+), "A" (110M+), and "Lullaby" (103M+) in the 100 million club.

You can watch it again above!