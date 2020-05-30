Mina thanks all 'Show! Music Core' viewers after stepping down as MC

Gugudan's Mina relayed a message to her fans.

She stepped down as the MC of 'Show! Music Core' after over 2 years as its MC with SF9's Chani and Stray Kids' Hyunjin. Afterward, she said, "It's been over 2 years since I became the MC for 'Show! Music Core'. It's been an honor and I was so happy. I received so much love through 'Show! Music Core'. I'm so thankful to the 'Show! Music Core' family for warmly taking me on even though I was lacking, my fans who always supported me, and the artists' fans who always supported me. I'm so happy that I'm leaving with just good memories. I'll be back with better things. Thank you."

Can't wait to see what Mina does next!