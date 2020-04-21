WINNER's Kim Jin Woo & Lee Seung Hoon spotted in military photos

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo and Lee Seung Hoon were spotted in military photos.



Kim Jin Woo was the first WINNER member to enlist at the Nonsan Training Center on April 2, and Lee Seung Hoon soon followed him on the 16th. Photos of new recruits going through basic training were recently posted on the Army Training Center website, and both WINNER members were seen among their fellow soldiers.



Kim Jin Woo and Lee Seung Hoon will be fulfilling their military duties as public service workers.



In other news, WINNER recently dropped "Remember" and their third album of the same name, which will be their last release as the group takes a break from promotions.



