WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon enlists for military service

WINNER's Lee Seung Hoon has officially enlisted for his mandatory military service.



On April 16, Lee Seung Hoon enlisted for basic training at the Nonsan Army Training Center in South Chungcheong Province, where he'll spend 4 weeks before serving as a public service worker. He was spotted in a beanie and mask being escorted by bodyguards as fans and reporters gathered around him.



Lee Seung Hoon is the second WINNER member to start up his military service following Kim Jin Woo, who enlisted on April 2.



In other news, WINNER recently dropped "Remember" and their third album of the same name, which will be their last release as the group takes a break from promotions.