HA:TFELT (Yenny) enters a new world in 'Satellite' feat. Ash Island MV

HA:TFELT (Yenny) has dropped the music video for "Satellite" featuring Ash Island!



In the MV, HA:TFELT prepares to enter a new world and discovers space in her own miniature planet. "Satellite" is a pre-release track from the singer-songwriter's upcoming first full album '1719', which drops on April 23 KST.



Listen to HA:TFELT's "Satellite" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!