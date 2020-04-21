HA:TFELT (Yenny) enters a new world in 'Satellite' feat. Ash Island MV

HA:TFELT (Yenny) has dropped the music video for "Satellite" featuring Ash Island!
In the MV, HA:TFELT prepares to enter a new world and discovers space in her own miniature planet. "Satellite" is a pre-release track from the singer-songwriter's upcoming first full album '1719', which drops on April 23 KST.
Listen to HA:TFELT's "Satellite" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below!
