'Give Me a Meal' temporarily suspended in light of COVID-19 epidemic

JTBC's 'Give Me a Meal' has been temporarily suspended in light of the COVID-19 epidemic.



On April 21, reports revealed JTBC decided to suspend production for the time being for the safety of the cast, production staff, and citizens, and this week's special episode will not be airing. As viewers know, 'Give Me a Meal' follows Lee Kyung Kyu, Kang Ho Dong, and celebrity guests as they request a meal from regular neighborhood homes.



Stay tuned for updates on 'Give Me a Meal'.