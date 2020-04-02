WINNER's Kim Jin Woo greets press before reporting in for basic military training

On the afternoon of April 2, WINNER's Kim Jin Woo appeared in front of press just outside the Nonsan military new recruit training center, in order to report in for his 4-week basic training.

Standing in front of cameras with his military hair cut, Kim Jin Woo stated, "I will return after enduring training well. I want to thank our fans, Inner Circles, for always supporting us and cheering us on. I leave my dongsaengs, Seung Hoon and Min Ho and Seung Yoon, in your care. Thank you."

After completing his basic training, Kim Jin Woo will be carrying out the remainder of his mandatory service as a public service worker. Best of luck, Jin Woo!

