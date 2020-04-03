Petition for the 'Goo Hara Act' to be reviewed by the National Assembly as it successfully reaches 100,000 signatures

The petition for the 'Goo Hara Act' has reached over 100,000 signatures within the 30 days deadline and will be reviewed by the National Assembly.

Hara's older brother, Goo Ho In, started a petition for the act in order to protect the assets of children abandoned by their parents. Goo Ho In and his mother are currently locked in a fiery legal dispute over Hara's inheritance. The current law states that as a mother, she can still receive inheritance even though she did not raise Hara. The 'Goo Hara Act' would help protect those abandoned by their family.

The petition was started on March 18th and had 30 days to reach 100,000 signatures. The petition reached the 100,000 signature mark on April 3rd, within the 30 days and will be evaluated by the National Assembly.