Netizens talk about the past K-Pop concepts they most want to bring back

Netizens talked about the past K-Pop concepts they most want to bring back.



On April 2, an anonymous post on a popular online community gained attention for asking the past K-Pop concepts you most want to bring back. The original poster said he was a fan of NU'EST and he'd like to see the concept they did for "VVITH" again.

Netizens started sharing their opinions in the comments. Some of the comments include:

"VICTON's 'Time of Sorrow'. I love this."

"EXO's 'Love Shot' and 'Love Me Right'."

"BTS's 'Blood, Sweat & Tears'. It looks the epitome of classy hot."

"BTOB's 'I'll be your man'. I love this song and concept."

"NCT U's 'Boss'"

"NCT 127... please bring back concept for 'Touch'"







Which K-Pop concept you would like to bring back?