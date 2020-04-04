4

Netizens talk about the past K-Pop concepts they most want to bring back

Netizens talked about the past K-Pop concepts they most want to bring back. 

On April 2, an anonymous post on a popular online community gained attention for asking the past K-Pop concepts you most want to bring back. The original poster said he was a fan of NU'EST and he'd like to see the concept they did for "VVITH" again. 

Netizens started sharing their opinions in the comments. Some of the comments include: 

"VICTON's 'Time of Sorrow'. I love this." 

"EXO's 'Love Shot' and 'Love Me Right'."

"BTS's 'Blood, Sweat & Tears'. It looks the epitome of classy hot."

"BTOB's 'I'll be your man'. I love this song and concept."

"NCT U's 'Boss'"

"NCT 127... please bring back concept for 'Touch'" 


Which K-Pop concept you would like to bring back? 

paluten187erz665 pts 42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago

WIngs Era was a really good era

vxntage67 pts 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

i miss the more upbeat concepts that boy groups used to do (ex: shine- pentagon, we go up- nct dream).. now dark edm type concepts have taken over and i like those too, but kpop has become oversaturated by them

