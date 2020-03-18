Late idol star Hara's brother Goo Ho In petitions for 'Goo Hara Act'

Late idol star Hara's brother Goo Ho In has petitioned for the 'Goo Hara Act'.



On March 18, Goo Ho In stood before reporters at a law office in Seocho-gu, Seoul to make a statement on the late Hara's inheritance. The same day, his lawyer Noh Jong Uhn announced they would be moving forward with a petition to legislate the 'Goo Hara Act.'



Lawyer Noh stated, "We created a legislative petition to the National Assembly to enact the 'Goo Hara Act' on the 18th. According to the current legal system, if a child dies before the parent due to an accident, the child's property, including compensation for death, is inherited to a parent who abandoned the child. The result is not in line with universal justice and humanity because the parents will take the property benefits of the child's unfortunate death, while not fulfilling their duty to raise the child."



Noh continued, "As we proceed with the case of the inheritance trial, we also petitioned for the enactment of the 'Goo Hara Act,' which is a revised bill on the inheritance law."



As previously reported, Hara's brother revealed their mother had been absent from their lives since Hara was 9 years old, and she is demanding 50% of Hara's assets. He is now filing a lawsuit against their mother to prevent her from acquiring Hara's assets.