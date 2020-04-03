22

2

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Kim Minkyu and The Boyz's Jooyeon tested for Coronavirus

Kim Minkyu and The Boyz's Jooyeon were tested for Coronavirus after it was revealed that a member of Everglow's staff had tested positive. 

Jooyeon and Minkyu are co-hosts for 'The Show' alongside Everglow member Sihyeon. The music program is currently testing all of their staff for the virus and recommending self-quarantine. The results for Minkyu and Jooyeon will be released on April 4th.

Meanwhile, all Everglow members have tested negative for the virus but will go through self-quarantine regardless. 'The Show' has also stopped filming. 

diadems-1,744 pts 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

Korea is rushing back to work too quickly.

This is how the second wave hits but Korea has proven responsive to COVID19 so they'll be able to handle it when those numbers of infected starts rising again.

hakmyeon221 pts 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

I ALMOST GOT A HEART ATTACK READING THE TITLE

