Kim Minkyu and The Boyz's Jooyeon tested for Coronavirus

Kim Minkyu and The Boyz's Jooyeon were tested for Coronavirus after it was revealed that a member of Everglow's staff had tested positive.

Jooyeon and Minkyu are co-hosts for 'The Show' alongside Everglow member Sihyeon. The music program is currently testing all of their staff for the virus and recommending self-quarantine. The results for Minkyu and Jooyeon will be released on April 4th.

Meanwhile, all Everglow members have tested negative for the virus but will go through self-quarantine regardless. 'The Show' has also stopped filming.