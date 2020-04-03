[MV and Album Review] ONEUS –'In Its Time'

ONEUS – 'IN ITS TIME'



Track List:





1. A Song Written Easily

2. Hide and Seek

The boys of ONEUS have just dropped their newest single album, 'In Its Time.' It has a total of 2 tracks, including the title track "A Song Written Easily," which topped iTunes charts worldwide. This is their first single album.

"A Song Written Easily" starts out as soft pop. Eventually, it acquires more of a beat and then develops into a fairly straightforward pop tune. It's a little light and happy for my tastes, which one darker and heavier these days.

"Hide and Seek" is really more my speed. It runs at a faster tempo, even incorporating raps into its first verse. It's busier and louder than the first track, which might be why I like it so much.

So it's kind of a mixed bag. The title track is merely okay, the second song is great. I can't hear any earthshaking revelations on this single. They have the higher register voices common to boy bands, and some smooth harmonies as well. They do put their talent on display with the occasional flourish, though. And as for the title track, the more I listened to it, the more it grew on me. So it's not bad, overall.





MV REVIEW

The scene starts at night. The boys appear to be going through a hard time, whether wandering alone or fighting with her lover on the phone. So what do you do when everything seems hopeless?

Head out to the country the next day, of course. Walk along the ravines and cliffs, dance in the shrubs, and kick it at the seashore. At least, I'm assuming it's the next day, otherwise, it became light hella fast.

I'm sure it wasn't that expensive to make, but I like this MV all the same. There's nothing quite like beautiful landscapes to lift your mood, and they do that well here. Particularly by the seashore. I'm a sucker for sunsets, too.

And as dark as it started, I like how things got better and brighter once the song started in earnest. As I said about the song, it sounds upbeat and happy. The MV looks that way too.

So I like this. It's as unoriginal as it gets, but that's not always a bad thing. It's not what you do, it's how you do it.

Score





MV Relevance...........8

MV Production..........8

MV Concept..............8

MV SCORE: 8.0





Album Production.....8

Album Concept.........8

Tracklisting...............8

ALBUM SCORE: 8.0





OVERALL................8.0