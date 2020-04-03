'The Show' halts production after EVERGLOW's staff member tests positive for COVID-19

SBS MTV' 'The Show' has halted production after EVERGLOW's staff member tested positive for COVID-19.



On April 3, 'The Show' producers confirmed they'll be taking precautionary measures after EVERGLOW's staff member was found to be positive for the coronavirus. As EVERGLOW member Sihyeon is currently a host on the music show, there is the possibility of transmission as she could have been in contact with the staff in question.



Producers stated, "All of the staff members have begun a 2-week self-quarantine period starting from today. All staff members are being tested, and some have already gotten their results back. They were all negative. The rest are currently waiting for their test results." The SBS MTV building where 'The Show' is filmed will also be disinefected.



As previously reported, Yuehua Entertainment released an official statement announcing the EVERGLOW members received negative test results, but they'll be going through 2 weeks of self-quarantine.

