Eric Nam reveals everything he does in a day with 'Vanity Fair'

Eric Nam revealed to his fans his life as a K-pop star with Vanity Fair's Youtube channel!

The star clarified that although he doesn't have a set schedule, he would usually wake up at 10 am and check his phone. He talked about how he would look at himself and be shocked, calling himself a "Sesame Street character" who is a little "rough around the edges." He also talks about his short skincare routine, scalp care, and his ideal lunch choice: poke bowls!





Watch Eric talk about his preference for regular toothbrushes and skincare routine above!