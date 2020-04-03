11

5

Misc
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Eric Nam reveals everything he does in a day with 'Vanity Fair'

AKP STAFF

Eric Nam revealed to his fans his life as a K-pop star with Vanity Fair's Youtube channel!

The star clarified that although he doesn't have a set schedule, he would usually wake up at 10 am and check his phone. He talked about how he would look at himself and be shocked, calling himself a "Sesame Street character" who is a little "rough around the edges." He also talks about his short skincare routine, scalp care, and his ideal lunch choice: poke bowls!


Watch Eric talk about his preference for regular toothbrushes and skincare routine above!

  1. Eric Nam
0 475 Share 69% Upvoted
ONEUS
[MV and Album Review] ONEUS –'In Its Time'
33 minutes ago   0   319
BTS, V
BTS V's VANTE is Becoming a Fashion Trend
2 hours ago   9   2,209
BTS
BTS to be featured on JTBC for 5 weeks
9 hours ago   11   12,106

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND