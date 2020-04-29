Former MONSTA X member Wonho reveals new profile images under Highline Entertainment

Former MONSTA X member Wonho revealed new profile images under Highline Entertainment.



On April 29, Highline Entertainment revealed Wonho's profile photos for the label, and the idol star looks stunning in a white top and simple blue jeans. Wonho signed with Highline, a subsidiary of Starship Entertainment, earlier this month as a solo artist and producer.



Stay tuned for updates on Wonho. How do you like his profile images?

