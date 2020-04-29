1

Former MONSTA X member Wonho reveals new profile images under Highline Entertainment

Former MONSTA X member Wonho revealed new profile images under Highline Entertainment.

On April 29, Highline Entertainment revealed Wonho's profile photos for the label, and the idol star looks stunning in a white top and simple blue jeans. Wonho signed with Highline, a subsidiary of Starship Entertainment, earlier this month as a solo artist and producer.

Stay tuned for updates on Wonho. How do you like his profile images?

monbebe61311 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

He is so beautiful

monbebe61311 pts 3 minutes ago 0
3 minutes ago

#WeFoundOurWonho

#WelcomeBackWonho

