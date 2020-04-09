Former MONSTA X member Wonho signs as a solo artist under Highline Entertainment

On April 10, hip-hop/R&B label Highline Entertainment revealed that they've recently signed an exclusive contract with former MONSTA X member Wonho.

The agency revealed that Wonho will be greeting the public as a solo artist and music producer under Highline, honing his skills in music composition, lyric writing, producing, etc. Wonho also relayed through his new label, "I am deeply reflecting on my immature and improper actions of my past. I am so thankful for my fans who have given me a second chance, and I will do my best to repay your support."





Meanwhile, Highline Entertainment is home to musicians such as DJ Soda, Dress, PLUMA, and more. Check out Wonho's newest profile photos as an artist under Highline, below.

