71

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former MONSTA X member Wonho signs as a solo artist under Highline Entertainment

AKP STAFF

On April 10, hip-hop/R&B label Highline Entertainment revealed that they've recently signed an exclusive contract with former MONSTA X member Wonho

The agency revealed that Wonho will be greeting the public as a solo artist and music producer under Highline, honing his skills in music composition, lyric writing, producing, etc. Wonho also relayed through his new label, "I am deeply reflecting on my immature and improper actions of my past. I am so thankful for my fans who have given me a second chance, and I will do my best to repay your support." 

Meanwhile, Highline Entertainment is home to musicians such as DJ Soda, Dress, PLUMA, and more. Check out Wonho's newest profile photos as an artist under Highline, below. 

  1. MONSTA X
  2. Wonho
39 14,482 Share 97% Upvoted

12

loldoyouknowbts455 pts 57 minutes ago 0
57 minutes ago

I'm glad he is going to be an idol again

Share

11

dania1994316 pts 55 minutes ago 2
55 minutes ago

tbh i feel his company kicked him out due to skipping the trouble and the headache.

coz I think he did not do something so big that lead to being kicked out even the fans on his side, other artists do worst and still, they are in their team.

Share

2 more replies

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Minhwan
Yulhee to guest on 'Radio Star'
20 hours ago   0   3,414
DeVita
New AOMG artist DeVita drops 'EVITA!' MV
17 hours ago   2   7,162

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND