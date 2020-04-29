7

Actor Jo In Sung updates fans after minor knee surgery

Actor Jo In Sung has updated fans after his minor knee surgery.

On April 29, actor Kim Ki Bang relayed a message from Jo In Sung on Instagram, stating, "Hello. This is Jo In Sung. Because of professional golf player Park In Bi, I was able to participate in such a good work. I feel reassured thanks to the medical staff who are protecting people at the front lines of COVID-19. Thank you very much. Actor Kim Ki Bang and actress Kim Hee Kyung will be the next participants."

Jo In Sung showed his gratitude as part of the 'Because of You Challenge', which features celebrities and citizens thanking the medical professionals battling COVID-19.

The actor underwent a minor knee surgery earlier this month, and fans were glad to see he was up and about. 

 



