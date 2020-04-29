8

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 53 minutes ago

MONSTA X's Shownu & Hyungwon shine against gold in 'Fantasia X' teaser images

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X's Shownu and Hyungwon are featured in the latest teaser images for 'Fantasia X'.

In the teasers, Shownu and Hyungwon are surrounded by gold as they dress in camel and trench coats. 'Fantasia X' is MONSTA X's upcoming album, including the title track "Flow" composed and arranged largely by Jooheon with additional lyrics written by I.M.

Check out Shownu and Hyungwon's teaser images above and below, and MONSTA X's chapter teaser videos here if you missed them.

'Fantasia X' is set for release on May 11.

  1. MONSTA X
  2. Shownu
  3. Hyungwon
  4. FANTASIA X
1 451 Share 80% Upvoted

0

quark123951,579 pts 4 minutes ago 0
4 minutes ago

Stunning!

Share
NCT Dream
NCT Dream go 'Ridin' outside the lines in MV
5 hours ago   10   5,237

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND