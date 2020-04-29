MONSTA X's Shownu & Hyungwon shine against gold in 'Fantasia X' teaser images

MONSTA X's Shownu and Hyungwon are featured in the latest teaser images for 'Fantasia X'.



In the teasers, Shownu and Hyungwon are surrounded by gold as they dress in camel and trench coats. 'Fantasia X' is MONSTA X's upcoming album, including the title track "Flow" composed and arranged largely by Jooheon with additional lyrics written by I.M.



Check out Shownu and Hyungwon's teaser images above and below, and MONSTA X's chapter teaser videos here if you missed them.



'Fantasia X' is set for release on May 11.



