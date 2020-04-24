BTS, EXO, & BLACKPINK top K-Pop idol group brand value rankings in April

The Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation has released K-Pop idol group brand value rankings for the month of April, based on big data analysis!

From March 23 through April 24, 2020, the Institute analyzed big data of 100 K-Pop idol groups including in areas such as participation, media activity, communication, community activity, etc.

1st place went to BTS once again this month with an overwhelming 9,901,733 points. 2nd place group EXO raked up a total of 5,243,982 points, followed by girl group BLACKPINK in 3rd place with a total of 4,638,840 points.



From 4th through 10th place are, in order: MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, A Pink, (G)I-DLE, TWICE, WINNER, and IZ*ONE.