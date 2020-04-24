The Boyz's New, Jooyeon, & Eric try out dessert recipes made with convenience store snacks on 'Hungry But Lazy'

3

On the April 24 broadcast of Olive TV's 'Hungry But Lazy', The Boyz's New, Jooyeon, and Eric greeted viewers as this week's food combination researchers for a special on snack desserts!

Each week on 'Hungry But Lazy', various members of The Boyz appear as 'food combination researchers' and test out trending or unique combinations of foods, providing viewers with feedback. This week, New, Jooyeon, and Eric tested out easy desserts made from common convenience store snack items including ice cream, crackers, caramel candies, etc. 

See which snack desserts captured The Boyz members' taste palettes, above! Meanwhile, Olive TV's 'Hungry But Lazy' airs every Friday nights at 7:50 PM KST.

