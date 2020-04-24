Solar describes how much each of the MAMAMOO members means to her

Continued from Part 1 of her 'News1' interview, MAMAMOO's Solar honestly discussed her relationship with the members of her team, and how much each of her fellow members means to her! Read Part 2 of Solar's interview below.

Q: When you have something troublesome on your mind, which member do you turn to?

A: "I don't usually talk about difficult things with the members. I keep those kinds of thoughts to myself. I'm just the type of person who doesn't like to open up about my deep inner thoughts to others. The members know this about me, and they say, 'Talk to us some time', but it's not easy. During a radio broadcast recently, Hwa Sa said to me, 'I know what you're going through' and shed tears. When I heard that, I also cried. I'm thankful that she knows."





Q: What did you and the members talk about as your 6th anniversary approaches?

A: "I had no idea time flied this fast. It doesn't feel like it's been that long at all, but it's already our 6th anniversary... I can't fathom it at all. Sometimes, the members and I joke that it's gross how long we've been together (laughter). We spent those 6 years very passionately, devoted to our roles."





Q: What do the MAMAMOO members mean to you?

A: "Moon Byul is a dongsaeng who gives me a lot of advice. She is like an 'unnie' at times, and I listen when Moon Byul tells me to do something. She also pays a lot of attention to me and is very reliable. Whee In isn't the talkative type, but she is someone I can lean on mentally. She fulfills her tasks quietly and without complaint, so if I ask something of her she follows my lead with understanding. Hwa Sa's heart is deep and affectionate. She is someone who can be a reliable partner and friend, even after we grow old. We don't say emotional things to each other often, but we all cherish one another."





