Park Myung Soo reminisces over 'Infinite Challenge', says it's been two years since the show stopped airing

Comedian Park Myung Soo brought back a lot of memories while remembering his days as a cast member of the past hit variety show 'Infinite Challenge'. 

He hosted the March 31st radio broadcast of 'Park Myung Soo's Radio Show' where he mentioned that it today is the two year anniversary since the show ended. The last broadcast aired on March 31, 2018, and Park Myung Soo stated that he missed the program a lot, stating: "Even when viewers rewatch old episodes, I get sad. I think about the good old days. I was thinking about the music festival we had where I performed the song 'Naengmyun' with Jessica. The weather was hot at the Han River and the staff was suffering and I'm sure Jessica didn't want to work with an old person like me but they all worked so hard." 

Park Myung Soo finished his nostalgic talk, saying: "If there is an opportunity like that again, I would be happy but I don't think it's realistic." 

One of the greatest variety show to ever come out of Korea. A lot of people don't know how legendary and how influential this show is.

0

