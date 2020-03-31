23

Fantagio releases official statement regarding 5urprise's exclusive contract expirations

On April 1 KST, Fantagio released an official statement to the press regarding actor group 5urprise's future plans.

Fantagio revealed,

"Hello, this is Fantagio.

We notify that our exclusive contracts with actors Seo Kang Jun, Gong Myung, Lee Tae Hwan, Kang Tae Oh, and Yoo Il have come to an end as of March 31.

After a lengthy discussion with the five actors, we have come to a settlement to respect one another's wishes and cheer on their new paths. 

We would like to thank the fans for loving and supporting Seo Kang Jun, Gong Myung, Lee Tae Hwan, Kang Tae Oh, and Yoo Il until now, and ask for your unchanging love and attention from now on. Thank you." 

Meanwhile, it was previously rumored that 5urprise members Seo Kang Jun, Lee Tae Hwan, Kang Tae Oh, and Yoo Il were looking to continue working together through a new startup agency, established along with some of their long-time staff members.

Best of luck to the five actors!

SAM243 pts 55 minutes ago 0
55 minutes ago

I watched them in Kdramas before I found out that they were a part of a Kpop idol group, I must say that 4 of them are pretty good actors... I was totally 5URPRISE!!!!

Pinksone81539 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

Best of luck to them!! wished they had a song come out before contract ended.

Share

